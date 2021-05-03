Costco Just Added a New Menu Item to Its Food Court But There’s a Catch

The last year or so has definitely been hard, but one of the biggest blows to our morale was something that might sound kind of silly: Costco had to limit their food court menu, which meant we had to go for way too long without our favorite snacks like chicken bake, churros, and ice cream. Thankfully, they are adding many of these favorites back. But even more exciting? There is a hot new sandwich hitting Costco menus that sounds almost too good to be true.

It’s the Costco Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It costs less than $5, and features a juicy, crispy, fried chicken filet sandwiched between two soft cheese bread buns, accented with a spicy, creamy mayo.

So, what’s the catch? As of now, it looks like this sandwich, which was first spotted in Vancouver, British Columbia, is only available in Canada. Say it ain’t so!

We’re kind of obsessed with spicy crispy chicken sandwiches, and it seems like over the past couple of years, nearly every fast food chain has added one to their menus. Sure, we can get one at Popeyes, McDonald’s, or Burger King, but let’s be honest – the quality isn’t always what we’re looking for (other than at Popeyes, because their OG spicy crispy chicken sandwich is, as the kids on TikTok say, bussin’).

At Costco, pretty much everything they sell in the food court tastes better than it has any right to, from their affordable pizzas to their hot and satisfying chicken bake, so we just have a gut feeling that this is a sandwich we don’t want to miss out on. After all, shopping makes us hungry.

We just hope that Costco hears our cries and decides to add their crispy chicken sandwich to their food court menus stateside, too. Otherwise, the next place we’re going on vacation might just have to be a hotel next to the Vancouver Costco!

