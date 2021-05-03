This Latest Costco Bakery Item Will Fulfill Your Muffin Fantasies

We’ve all had that moment where we craved something sugary, ran to our pantries, and found absolutely nothing to satisfy that sweet tooth. We think it’s totally okay to treat yourself, and Costco is the perfect place to go to fulfill all of your sweet bakery needs. They make some pretty awesome desserts, after all, like their tuxedo cake, almond cream danish, and giant chocolate brownie. And if that’s all not enough, now we’re drooling over this latest find: vanilla chocolate chunk muffins. They look delicious and perfect for those busy days when you’re craving a quick breakfast or an on-the-go treat.

The popular Instagram account @costcoguide shared the yummy find, writing: “Costco Muffin for Sunday breakfast? 🙋🏼‍♀️ These vanilla chocolate chunk look so good! What packs do you choose when you get these muffins?”

Costco is famous for many things, but one of our favorites is their amazing muffin selection and their frequent two 6-packs for under $10 deal. Coffee cake, pumpkin streusel, and even apple crumb… we love them all.

So if you’re looking to stock up on some sweet bakery items, definitely head to your local Costco and check out this vanilla chocolate chunk muffin for yourself — we’re pretty sure they’ll be worth the trip. Not a Costco member yet? What are you waiting for?!

