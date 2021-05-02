TikTok is Obsessed With These ‘Healthy’ Sodas & Here’s Where You Can Get Them

By now we’ve learned that if a food item is trending on TikTok, it’s probably going to find its way into our cabinets soon enough. We’ve already discovered so many incredible products on the social media app that we love using in our everyday life — remember life without whipped coffee?! So when we noticed that there was another viral item causing a frenzy on the app, we immediately sat up and took note. Meet Poppi, a prebiotic soda infused with apple cider vinegar that has basically the most aesthetically pleasing packaging we’ve ever seen. It’s no wonder it’s the latest craze. So where exactly can you find this new soda? Well, you have a few options — read on to find out more.

Popular Target fan account @target_junkie shared the finds on Instagram, writing, “Say hello to your new favorite drink! @DrinkPoppi is officially available at Target!”

They continued, “I stopped drinking regular soda about a year now but I still tend to crave something bubbly and tasty and Poppi is just that! This prebiotic soda is not only delicious but it’s good for you! With less than 5g of sugar in each can, it helps support a glowy skin, boosts your immunity, and aids in digestion! It’s infused with apple cider vinegar but I couldn’t even taste it!”

Designed to be a healthier alternative to your average soda pop, Poppi describes their products to be full of benefits for immune support and glowing skin. Additionally, the ingredients are packed with all-natural, plant-based sweeteners.

There are tons of tasty flavors available including Strawberry Lemon, Watermelon, Orange, Raspberry Rose, and Classic Cola.

And if you’re wanting to buy more than just a couple of individual cans, you can find a 12-pack available at Amazon now.

