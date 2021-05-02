Martha Stewart’s Updated Arnold Palmer Is Perfect for a Boozy Mother’s Day Brunch

ICYMI: Mother’s Day is next week on May 9th, which means the clock is ticking down on the time you have to gather all your must-haves items to celebrate. If you haven’t gotten a gift yet, don’t worry you still have time to pick out a few great options. But picking out a present for your mom is only one part of the day. After all, you still have to plan the rest of the festivities including what’s on the menu for the day. Luckily for us, Martha Stewart just shared a brunch beverage that’s sure to bring a smile to your mom’s face: a Kentucky Half-and-Half. Not familiar? It’s basically a mix of an Arnold Palmer and a mint julep, which equals nothing but pure bliss.

“Inspired by the Arnold Palmer, this make-ahead cocktail combines a zesty lemon simple syrup (which can be made up to two weeks in advance) together with bourbon and freshly brewed black tea,” Stewart wrote on her Instagram. The chef added, “Perfect for Mother’s Day brunch!”

We love a good make-ahead recipe, and it’s just another reason why we love this cocktail. It’s already quick to make, but having this beverage made ahead of time will just save you the stress of preparing it on a busy Mother’s Day.

To make this drink, some of the ingredients you’ll need are Black Iced Tea and Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whiskey as recommended by Stewart. Once you’re done following the chef’s step-by-step guide, you’ll want to top off your drink with maraschino cherries — yum!

Get Martha Stewart’s Kentucky Half-and-Half recipe.

