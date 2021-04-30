Trader Joe’s Now Sells Brown Butter, But Was Is It & How Do You Cook with It?

We’ve heard of — and tried — all kinds of butters: nut butters, cookie butter, and, of course, the OG peanut butter. But now, Trader Joe’s has launched a brand-new butter, Brown Butter, and we can’t be the only ones who haven’t tried or cooked with brown butter, right?

“I have never heard of brown butter until now!” writes Trader Joe’s List (phew!), who adds that it tasted “very smooth, mildly nutty and slightly creamy.”

For $5.99 a container, Trader Joe’s Brown Butter is described as “100 percent butter with a slightly nutty flavor.” And for those who have never tried it before, that’s exactly what brown butter is: regular butter that’s been cooked until it’s transformed into a silky brown sauce and boasting a nutty, bold flavor. According to Martha Stewart, the French even call this butter “beurre noisette” — or “hazelnut butter” — because it’s what your kitchen ends up smelling like after making what Stewart describes as a “secret weapon.”

Brown butter is super versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, from pairing with poultry and polenta to elevating the flavor of your next batch of cookies.

“Makes the best chocolate chip cookies ever!” Trader Joe’s Treasure Hunt comments on Trader Joe’s List’s IG post. Other recommend adding to gnocchi, while others rave that it’s delicious with mashed potatoes.

One of the more popular recipes that use brown butter in cookies is Ambitious Kitchen’s Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. They’re made with dark brown sugar, two types of chocolate chips, a sprinkle of sea salt and brown butter.

“Will these brown butter chocolate chip cookies change your life? The answer is YES,” Ambitious Kitchen writes.

