This Mother’s Day, why settle for a card and a bouquet of vibrant flowers when you can bake mom a fruity, sugary-sweet and equally as pretty three-layer cake a la Martha Stewart? It’s a cake Stewart describes not only as a “delight,” but it’s also one she deems worthy of a “showstopping finale for Mother’s Day brunch” — and we couldn’t agree more. Just look at this beauty layered with fresh strawberries and fresh strawberry meringue buttercream.

“Tall and light-as-air, this three-layer chiffon cake is a strawberry lover’s delight,” Stewart writes of her Vanilla Sponge Cake with Strawberry-Meringue Buttercream. “There are three pounds of berries sandwiched between its layers, mixed into the ethereal whipped frosting, and in a sugar-dusted pile on top.”

Before you shop for the ingredients, ensure you have the right tools to make this jaw-dropping cake. They include an 8-inch springform pan, a mixer, a food processor, a fine mesh sieve, and parchment paper. Of course, you’ll need mixing bowls, too.

Next, it’s time to get baking. Gather up all your ingredients, including the usual suspects for baking a cake such as flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, butter, eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and cream of tarter; as well as your ingredients for the rich, yet light frosting, including strawberries (and lots of them!).

Because this recipe has many steps and requires attention to detail, we found that watching Stewart’s how-to video was incredibly helpful. Lindsay Strand, Stewart’s recipe tester, takes you step by step, making the process incredibly easy. She even gives some great baking tips throughout.

Get the full Vanilla Sponge Cake with Strawberry-Meringue Buttercream recipe at Stewart’s website.

