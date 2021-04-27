Aldi is Selling a Dupe For This Trader Joe’s Fan Favorite Chip

We’re always looking for new chips that go perfectly with all of our favorite dips. We especially love homemade guacamole and salsa in the warmer months. One of our tried and true chips is the Trader Joe’s elote corn chip dipper. It’s a little bit sweet and salty and seriously so good on its own, but of course, it pairs perfectly with all those great party dips. Trader Joes and Aldi have some of our favorites snacks like pickle popcorn, everything but the bagel chips, and almond butter-covered almonds. Aldi’s latest is a total dupe for those elote corn dippers and boy do they look just as tasty.

The popular Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds shared the snack writing, “Hallelujah these Mexican-Style Street Corn chips are back this week! These are one of my favorite items Aldi sells…Don’t wait on these because they will sell out fast.”

We cannot get over the price of these at only $2.29. If they taste anywhere close to the TJ’s version, we will be happy. They look very similar and have that dipper shape that’s perfect for spreads. Fans seem super excited for this writing, “Great when paired with the sweet and spicy guacamole in the refrigerated section! Discovered the combo last year.” Another shared, “Haven’t had the ALDI brand but I’m assuming they are the same as the Trader Joe’s ones which are amazing!”

Honestly, we’re happy to see a dupe for those elote corn chip dippers at such a low price. If you’re interested in getting your hands on a bag, head to your local Aldi ASAP, because we have a feeling they won’t be on the shelves for long.

