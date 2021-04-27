Aldi’s New Churros Have a Sweet Surprise Inside & They Might Be Better Than Costco’s

Costco’s food court is known for three delicious treats: their larger-than-life hotdogs, their chicken bakes stuffed with chunky chicken, bacon and a creamy Caesar dressing; and their sugary, soft, irresistible churros. And while these items are a must-grab on your way out of the wholesale retailers’ stores, some days we wish we could keep ’em stocked in our kitchen for easy access. Well, now we can — at least the churros. This week, Aldi brought back their popular frozen churros, and one of the flavors might just be a dead-ringer of Costco’s churros.

Available at Aldi’s starting tomorrow, the Casa Mamita Churros come in three different flavors: sweet creme-filled, apple-filled, and cinnamon sugar. On sale for the low price of $3.29 for a box of 15 or 20 frozen churros (20 for cinnamon sugar and 15 for the filled churros), each box comes equipped with a packet of cinnamon sugar to sprinkle atop the churros, too.

According to The Aldi Nerd, these churros are not only easy to make, but they also taste great.

“I got a box of the Sweet Creme and they were great! Pop the churros on a baking sheet and cook at 400 degrees for 5 minutes, dredge in the cinnamon sugar topping and you’re done!” they write.

The Aldi Nerd adds that the churros may not compare to what you’d buy at the fair, but they’re still delicious as a quick-and-easy dessert.

“These little bites are pretty darn tasty,” they rave, giving the product an “A” (or, “Excellent! I LOVE this product!) on their grading scale.

See y’all at Aldi!

