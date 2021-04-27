Martha Stewart Lightens Up Meatballs for Spring With This One-Pot Brothy Orzo Recipe

Some of our favorite parts of spring are the delicious seasonal dishes. They’re light and bright and just compliment the warm weather perfectly. However, no matter what season it is, we are always in the mood for a good pasta dish that warms our belly and soul. And if there’s one thing Martha Stewart knows how to do, it’s give us comfort food. Don’t even get us started on her hummingbird cake or her chicken schnitzel (they all look so delicious). Her latest creation is a pasta dish full of springy ingredients that still manages to be a belly-filling dinner: brothy orzo and pork meatballs. Salty, citrusy, and light… What more could we ask for?

Stewart shared the recipe on her Instagram, writing, “In this one-pot dinner recipe, meatballs are given a makeover for spring. Ground pork, fennel seed, and Parmesan are mixed together and formed into meatballs that cook in a light, bright broth with orzo pasta, lemon juice, and fresh dill.” Yuuummmmm.

We love a one-pot meal — it makes cleanup so much easier — and this recipe is perfect for weeknights as it only takes 20 minutes to prep and 15 to cook. That’s right — the entire meal takes less than an hour to make.

This could easily become one of your go-to weeknight spring dinner recipes. It looks delicious and easy, two things we all want after a long day at work. This recipe, along with a ton of other fantastic dishes are featured in latest issue of Martha Stewart Living Magazine, but you can also get it online.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Brothy Orzo and Pork Meatballs recipe.

