This New Costco Bakery Item Is Perfect For Churro & Chip Lovers

If there is one thing we love, it’s innovative food. Some of our favorites include everything but the bagel kettle chips, pickle popcorn, and almond butter covered almonds (yes, you read that correctly). We’ve seen Costco get innovative with its outdoor products, and we love their dessert items but we’ve never seen a food item quite like this at the store, so we just had to share it with you. If you’re a churro fan or a chip fan, this latest sweet treat from Costco may be your new favorite. They’re now selling cinnamon churro crisps and we need to try them ASAP.

The popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the find, writing, “These churro crisps/ buñuelos look yummy!😋” Look we don’t all have time to whip up a homemade churro and these crisps give that cinnamon sugar flavor with an extra crunch.

Just imagine how delicious these would be dipped in hot chocolate or warm fudge. We have a feeling the little ones will love these. They have under 200 calories and only have 5 grams of sugar per serving. This could easily become our on-the-go snack for park and pool days.

Fans of the store seem pretty excited, writing, “OmG!!! I didn’t see these yesterday!!! I need some of those ASAP! There goes my diet! 😩 ” Another commented, “They’re so good! Really light, perfect with vanilla bean ice cream 👌🏽” Imagine that on a hot summer’s day.

Honestly, what’s not to love? Cinnamon, sugar, and crunch. Head to your local Costco to try these churro crips out for yourself.

