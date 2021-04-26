Weeknights are busy for most families and eliminating stress during the workweek is key to enjoying those nights at home. If your families are anything like our families, the first question we get asked as soon as we step in the door after a long day of work is always, “what’s for dinner?” As tempting as takeout can be, it can get expensive. Finding easy, fast recipes is key to avoid eating out. Martha Stewart has a ton of delicious dinner meals like her chicken schnitzel, stacked eggplant parmesan, and even one-pot roasted chicken. Her latest will make cleanup so easy and it’s perfect for that midweek slump when the last thing you can think about is making an extravagant dish. We love this one because it’s made in only one pan. It’s a citrusy salmon dish with bacon orzo. Now doesn’t that sound divine?

Related story Martha Stewart's Pavlova is the Mother's Day Dessert We've Been Looking For

Martha Stewart shared her creation, writing, “Who doesn’t love a one-pan meal that makes dinner deliciously doable and clean-up a breeze? A multilayered masterpiece in a cast-iron skillet, this one-pan meal calls for simmering creamy bacon orzo on the stove-top, then nestling lemon-coriander salmon fillets on top and baking in the oven.” We’re salivating just thinking about it. This homecooked meal will take you less than an hour to prep and cook, making it perfect for your little, impatient seafood lovers. We love the flavor combination in this one. The salty, crunchy bacon compliments the creamy orzo and lemon coriander salmon so well.

We have a feeling this will be a total hit with everyone in the family. It’s easy, quick, and delicious. What’s not to love?

Check out Martha Stewart’s Baked Salmon With Creamy Orzo.

Before you go, check out Martha Stewart’s Best Dinner Recipes below: