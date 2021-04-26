Costco Is Selling a Kitchen Tool That’s Perfect for Guac Lovers & the Price Is So Good

There is something so satisfying about chips and guacamole in the summer. Maybe it’s because it pairs well with our perfect summer drink, a margarita. Or maybe it’s the citrusy flavor from the lime that gives it that warm-weather, tropical feel. One thing we know for sure is that we want to be eating it this summer and making homemade guacamole is easier than you might think, especially if you have an avocado tree and a special tool to help you. Costco has a great deal on a mortar and pestle that we think will bring your guac game to the next level.

The popular Instagram account @costcobuys shared the find writing, “I spotted this mortar & pestle for $16.99! 🙌🏼 It’s made from natural stone and is just perfect for making pesto, guac, dry rubs, and spice mixes!”

We just love how versatile this tool is; not only can you make delicious guacamole in it, but you can also grind spices and make homemade pesto or even nut butters. We have a feeling your kids will love helping out in the kitchen when this tool is involved. It’s made of natural stone and is double-sided, with a smaller side perfect for spices. Honestly, we cannot get over its amazing price — $17 is such a steal for a tool we think you’ll use all summer long.

If you’re trying to be a master guacamole maker this summer, maybe it’s time to get your hands on a mortar and pestle. Definitely run, don’t walk, to your local Costco to get your hands on this. At a price like this, it could easily fly off the shelf.

