Giada De Laurentiis Gives Avocado Toast a Spring Twist

If there’s one brunch dish I’ll always be up for, it’s avocado toast. An avid avocado toast lover, there’s nothing like enjoying a cup of whipped coffee and an avocado toast with a poached egg on top. Of course, I’m always up for changing things up every once in a while. Sometimes I’ll add chili flakes, extra lemon, or play around with a couple of special ingredients to add atop my brunch meal. So when I saw that the queen of unique recipes, a.k.a Giada de Laurentiis, had shared a new way to add a touch of spring to my regular avocado toast, I knew it was what I’d be making all season long. De Laurentiis’s secret ingredient? Sweet peas.

“We all love avocado toast — but how about this for a seasonal spin? Sweet peas mashed with avocado, mint, citrus and pepper flakes for a zesty breakfast,” De Laurentiis’s Instagram account @thegiadzy noted. “Would you try it? Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”

Honestly, I love this idea. It’s a great way to change things up without the flavor being too overwhelming — plus, it sounds absolutely delicious. In our opinion, there’s no other ingredient that screams spring as much as peas, so it’s already an instant favorite. To make this dish you’ll need a couple of key ingredients included thawed petite peas, fresh mint leaves, and Maldon flaked salt.

I don’t know about you, but I’m so ready to elevate my usual avocado toast with this yummy twist! Best of all, it only takes about 20 minutes to make, which is more or less the same time we already spend preparing our daily breakfast treat.

Get Giada de Laurentiis’s Sweet Pea and Avocado Toast recipe.

