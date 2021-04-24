Martha Stewart’s Pavlova is the Mother’s Day Dessert We’ve Been Looking For

There’s no arguing that Martha Stewart is the queen of desserts. From her decadent angel cake to her many other baked confections, the chef never disappoints. Stewart’s been in the business for a while, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t shocked (and seriously impressed) when we found out that the chef would soon be releasing her 99th cookbook. Yep, there’s a lot we novices can learn from Stewart, and somehow her recipes just keep getting better and better. With Mother’s Day around the corner, it’s the perfect time to try out one of her latest dessert creations: Strawberry-Rhubarb Rolled Pavlova.

“This delightful take on a traditional pavlova is the dessert of spring,” Stewart began her Instagram caption. She continued: “A voluminous meringue gets spread thinly and baked at a high temperature to render it golden and a little crisp on top. Once cooled, it is rolled up with a homemade rhubarb-raspberry jam, sliced strawberries, and whipped cream.”

Not only does it look so picturesque, but we’re totally drooling after reading all the flavor this pavlova packs. It takes a bit of time to prepare, but we’re willing to bet it’s totally worth it. The chunks of sliced strawberries mixed with the raspberry jam sound divine, and if you weren’t sold yet this recipe is totally make-ahead friendly.

Get Martha Stewart’s Strawberry-Rhubarb Rolled Pavlova recipe online or in the May edition of Martha Stewart Living.

