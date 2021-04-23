Ina Garten’s Green Spaghetti Carbonara Is the Perfect Meal to Close Out Spring

As we sit on the precipice of summer, we’ve found ourselves dreaming of (and already stocking up on) chilled watermelon slices by the pool, and fruity cocktails as we lay out. But before we dive right into summer BBQs and grilled cocktails, now is the perfect time to indulge in more savory, carb-loaded meals. And we found just the one, pulled straight from the pages of Ina Garten‘s latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food.

“I’m so excited to start thinking about having my friends for dinner again!!! (Once they’re vaccinated!!) I miss them so much,” Garten writes. “Since everything around me feels like Spring, I’m thinking about making the Spring Green Spaghetti Carbonara from my new book Modern Comfort Food.”

As the name of the dish suggests, this isn’t your average carbonara. Instead, Garten combined the rich pasta dish with light, green veggies.

“I took a delicious — but very rich! — classic pasta dish and added crisp green vegetables like asparagus, peas, and snow peas that add a wonderful freshness to a decadent carbonara,” Garten writes.

For Garten’s green carbonara, you’ll need to pick up spaghetti, pancetta, Parmesan cheese, scallions, fresh chives, and lemon, in addition to the aforementioned veggies.

To start, you’ll boil the pasta, remove one cup of the pasta water, then add the green veggies. Separately, you’ll brown the pancetta; and as that cooks, you’ll heat up a bowl with hot tap water. Once warm, dump the bowl, and then fill with and whisk together cream, eggs, and the reserved pasta water. Then immediately add the hot pasta and veggies. Add more reserved pasta water to keep the sauce creamy. Combine the rest of the ingredients, including the cheese, scallions, chives, lemon, and pancetta — and serve!

“Plus a nice chilled glass of Chablis and I think my guests will be very happy,” Garten adds.

Get the full Spring Green Spaghetti Carbonara recipe at Barefoot Contessa. And for more delicious recipes like this, do yourself a favor and pick up Garten’s cookbook.

