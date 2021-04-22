Everything We Know About Martha Stewart’s New (& 99th!) Cookbook

After over a year of pandemic cooking, we’ve surely all experienced burnout at one point. Whether it’s celebrating the holidays with our tried and true recipes or simply baking that banana bread one too many times, it’s been so hard to keep feeling inspired. Whenever we’re in need of some new inspo, we love turning to our cooking queen, Martha Stewart. A DIY expert, cooking pro, and baking genius — Stewart always has a few tricks up her sleeve we’d love to learn from. In the span of building her empire, the chef has released quite a few cookbooks (98, to be exact!) that have helped us breathe new life into our kitchen. And if you thought that Stewart would be done after writing nearly 100 cookbooks, you’d be highly mistaken because the chef just announced that she has another cookbook on the way: Fruit Desserts. Here’s everything we know so far.

“@marthastewart48’s got something sweet on the way! Introducing Fruit Desserts, our founder’s 99th book, now available to pre-order,” Stewart’s account wrote announcing the news. “Bursting with 100+ delicious recipes that highlight peak fruits of each season, you’ll find desserts for every mood and palate, whether you’re craving the cozy comforts of an old-fashioned classic or seeking to try something new. Pre-order your copy of Fruit Desserts at the link in bio!👆🏼.”

We’ve tried our hand at gooey apple crumbles and pumpkin pies before, but now, Stewart has compiled a collection of more than one hundred recipes included yummy seasonal fruits. Fruit Desserts, which is set to release on September 28th is the fruity twist to our usual recipes we’ve been needing. Expect recipes on Red-Fruit Pavlovas, Vanilla-Rhubarb Tart, and Double-Crust Peach Slab Pie and so so much more. Let’s be honest, as much as we enjoy snacking on chocolate cake — there’s nothing like the fresh, vibrant flavor of peaches or grape confections.

This cookbook is full of recipes that can be enjoyed year-round as it boasts a variety of new, fun takes on classic dishes. Not to mention, the comfort we’re sure to feel from these fruity concoctions will be hard to beat.

