Martha Stewart Has a Genius Trick to Cutting Roast Chicken’s Cook Time in Half

As the temperature rises, the last thing we want to do is turn the oven on for a couple hours and heat up the kitchen. Hearty Dutch oven beef stews? Leave it behind during the winter months. Creamy veggie casseroles? Great for fall, not so much in summer. Chicken roasts? Last summer, we would have said to revisit it in the fall, but Martha Stewart just shared a juicy, one-pan chicken roast recipe that’s actually summer-friendly.

Related story Martha Stewart Adds a Simple Secret Ingredient to Her Chicken Schnitzel

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“We’ve adapted a fall favorite, roast chicken, for the warmer months,” Stewart writes of her new Skillet Chicken with Leeks and Carrots recipe.

The key to making a chicken roast summer-appropriate? Simply use bone-in breasts. According to Stewart, this cuts the cooking time in half.

“Baked on a bed of leeks, carrots, and bread cubes that soak up the meat’s flavorful juices, this one-pan meal is worthy of a special occasion,” she writes.

For Stewart’s chicken roast, you’ll need three bone-in, skin-on chicken breast halves, as well as three medium leeks, a handful of carrots, a couple cups of Italian bread cubes, some garlic, fresh mint, and lemon zest and juice. As far as tools are concerned, you’ll also need a heavy ovenproof skillet, like a cast iron skillet, on-hand; and we highly recommend using an Ina Garten favorite, Lodge.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet $17.90 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

To start, you’ll cook the salted and peppered chicken, skin-sides down, on the heated skillet. Then, add in the veggies, bread cubes, and lemon zest to the skillet, followed by the chicken. Roast in the oven for about half an hour, remove the chicken, and continue roasting the veggies until tender. Drizzle lemon juice over the rested chicken, and serve.

In an hour, you’ll have some the juiciest, most tender, flavorful chicken of your life.

Get the full Skillet Chicken with Leeks and Carrots recipe at Stewart’s website.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: