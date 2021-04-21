Jamie Oliver’s Avocado Pastry Quiche Blows Avocado Toast Out Of The Water

We won’t lie, avocado toast has moved on from food trend to “basic part of life” around these parts. Toast, a smear of avocado, and a sprinkle of salt is a delicious and practical breakfast, but it takes more than a simple avocado toast to perk up our taste buds these days. Thankfully, cooks better and brighter than us are still out there finding new ways to innovate the basic combo of avocado and carbs, and Jamie Oliver‘s avocado pastry quiche is proof.

Oliver actually uses avocado in the dough for his quiche. Avocado has a high fat and moisture content, so it takes the place of butter to make a rich and flaky dough, but one that’s full of those heart-healthy avocado oils.

The quiche filling is so easy to make, you don’t even need to take out your whisk or mixing bowl. You actually use a blender to mix everything up. Add eggs, frozen peas, some cheddar cheese, and basil to your blender, then whiz them together to make a vibrant green filling.

Then, roll out the avocado dough and par-bake it (this ensures the crust will be crispy on the bottom, not soggy). Pour in the cheesy filling, bake for 15 minutes, and you’re done.

Oliver freshens up the meal further by garnishing with a bag of lemony mixed salad greens, which cuts through the richness of the cheese and the crust.

The result it a quiche that’s so pretty, it’ll definitely be the star of any brunch or breakfast you bring it to. However, we also think it’s divine as a light lunch or dinner, especially paired with a crisp white wine.

Avocado toast, move over – your sophisticated cousin just stole our hearts.

