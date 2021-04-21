Costco’s Mini S’mores Are The Perfect Late-Night Summer Snack

Now that we’ve gotten a taste of warmer weather, we’re looking forward to all of the safe, socially distant outdoor gatherings we’ve been longing for. One of our favorite summer activities has always been setting up a bonfire as roasting up some delicious gooey s’mores. It’s definitely a seasonal tradition in our book. But if we’re being honest, we can’t imagine digging into a shared bag full of sticky marshmallows and chocolates like we used to. Luckily, it looks like Costco has got us covered. The warehouse giant is selling a pre-made batch of mini s’mores from Chuao Chocolatier that looks just as good as our DIY version. Check it out below:

The popular Costco fan account @costcobuys shared the finds on Instagram, writing: “S’mores bark at Costco for $8.99 is AMAZING! 😍 As a s’mores lover, this has quickly become my new favorite snack! 🍫”

These are perfect for a gathering with your friends or even with your family. With these s’mores, you’ll be able to pour a few onto your plate and safely eat the tasty snack. This is a small but significant way of making sure you (and your guests) feel so much better as we ease back into more and more gatherings.

Plus, at a price of only $8.99, it’s a much more affordable way of having s’mores on the menu as opposed to paying for all the individual bags of ingredients.

We don’t know about you, but we’re definitely ready to gather for nights full of s’mores and stargazing all summer long.

