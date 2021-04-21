Martha Stewart’s Colorful Tea Sandwiches Are the Cutest Mother’s Day Brunch Idea

What is it about Mother’s Day that just begs for brunch and breakfast? We want mom’s day to start off on the best foot, we suppose, and to pay her back for all of the early morning breakfasts that she prepared for us along the way. But this year, why not class things up a bit? Skip the eggs benny and pancakes in favor of something totally posh: Martha Stewart’s colorful tea sandwiches.

What we love about Stewart’s sweet and savory rainbow of tea sandwiches is that though they seem fancy, they’re easy enough to make that little kids can help put them together, too. They’re also super customizable – you can choose your favorite fruits and veggies to make them.

For the sweet sandwiches, you want to combine cream cheese and honey to make a soft spread. Then, slice or halve 3/4 of a cup of fruit for your sandwiches. Strawberries would be classic, but we think ripe nectarine, vibrant green kiwi, and juicy mango would be delicious, too.

For the savory sandwiches, all you need is some room temperature Boursin cheese (a craveable herb-flecked cheese we like to eat with pretty much anything), and 3/4 cup sliced vegetables. Softer veggies can be raw, but root veg like beets, carrots, and sweet potato should be cooked until tender.

Next up, assemble your sandwiches. Add a thick layer of either sweetened cream cheese or Boursin on two slices of bread, then arrange the fruit or veggies on one of the slices and top with the other. Cut off the crusts, then cut each sandwich into three neat rectangles using a sharp serrated knife. Repeat until you’ve used up all of your ingredients.

You can serve these colorful sandwiches with a pot of fancy Earl grey tea, or skip the tea in favor of mimosas. Either way, you’ve got a kid-friendly Mother’s Day brunch idea that’s fancy enough for a real celebration.

