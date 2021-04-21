IKEA’s New Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich Is The Swedish BBQ Item We Didn’t Know We’ve Been Missing

IKEA has always been our number one stop for things like affordable organizing tools, quirky duvet covers, and customizeable shelves. But there’s another reason why we get goosebumps when we head to the Swedish home goods retailer, and that’s because we get to fuel up for our day of shopping with a meal at the surprisingly delicious IKEA restaurant. We’ve always been a huge fan of their Swedish meatballs with lingonberry jam, but this summer, they’re serving up a new dish we’re definitely going to order instead (or in addition to, who are we kidding) – a Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich.

If you’ve never had lingonberries before, you’re in for a treat. These tart little red berries are also known as “mountain cranberry,” which should give you an idea of their flavor. They’re delightfully tart, and when paired with sweetness to make Lingonberry Jam (one of our favorite IKEA purchases) they’re the ideal accompaniment to rich meals, brightening them up much in the same way as cranberry sauce does.

IKEA’s new Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich plays up that balance of tart and sweet by adding lingonberries to a sweet and sour vinegar-based BBQ sauce, which is then used to sauce their tender pulled pork. Slap that saucy pork between two buns, and you’ve got the best Swedish-American BBQ fusion dish we’ve ever heard of!

The sandwich is going to be sold with a side of mac and cheese for just $4.99. Unique, affordable, and way more delicious than a fast food burger.

IKEA’s lingonberry pulled pork sandwich will be available at IKEA restaurants and bistros starting on May 4th. Check in with your local IKEA store to make sure that the restaurant is open, as certain stores have different hours currently because of COVID.

