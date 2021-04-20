Costco Is Selling the Perfect Canned Wine For a Hot Summer Day

Picture it. Sitting by the pool under the beating sun with your girlfriends, sunbathing the day away. There’s one thing missing from this picture — a nice, refreshing beverage in hand. With so much canned alcohol on the market, from seltzers to beer to even canned wine, finding the perfect one is quite a process. Costco is our go-to spot for picking up an adult drink, as they’ve got incredible deals on booze (remember when they were even selling Kylie Jenner’s favorite tequila at a discounted price?). But our favorite latest find? A 12-pack of sparkling wine that’s got less than 100 calories and only 1 gram of sugar. Now that’s what we’re talking about.

The popular Instagram account @costco.mademedoit shared the deal writing, “This was the first time I have seen this sparkling clean wine at Costco!! @socialsparkling There was no second guessing this purchase either! I love wine and I also watch my added sugar intake, so I was super excited to get these!!! 🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼 I had one last night, and it was really good!! Can’t wait to try another flavor today 🥰”

Okay, these look incredible. The flavors seem super refreshing too: hibiscus cucumber, elderflower apple, strawberry rose, and pink grapefruit ginger. If you have a gluten allergy, no need to worry. These are gluten-free, sulfate-free, BPA-free, and organic. If you aren’t a big seltzer fan but are still wanting a light, summery drink, this could easily become your go-to summer party refreshment.

Head to your local Costco to get your hands on these, we sure know we want to. Who knows? Maybe sparkling wine is the seltzer of 2021. One thing we know for sure is after the year we’ve all had, we deserve a drink.

