Martha Stewart Adds a Simple Secret Ingredient to Her Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken is one of, if not our No. 1 go-to poultry for weeknight dinners. Why? It’s incredibly easy — and quick — to make. And when you pound the chicken breasts into thin cutlets, specifically to make chicken schnitzel? Even better. They cook in a flash and, when you use Martha Stewart‘s unique recipe, they’re flavorful and foolproof.

“All the delicious crunch of fried chicken, with less mess—that’s the elevator pitch for schnitzel,” Stewart writes.

For Stewart’s Chicken Schnitzel with Dill and Sesame recipe, you’re not only seasoning the meat, but you’re also seasoning the flour and panko mixture, leaving you with an incredibly flavorful chicken schnitzel dish that’ll quickly become a family favorite. And her secret ingredient?

“Add sesame seeds for a nuttier crunch,” she says.

To start, slice two boneless, skinless chicken breasts in half horizontally. Or, use four cutlets. Then, arrange the chicken in a single layer on a large cutting board and cover with plastic wrap.

Now, here comes the fun part.

Gently pound the chicken with the flat side of a meat mallet. If you don’t have one, we recommend using OXO Good Grips’ meat tenderizer. It’s affordable and quick to land on your doorstep from Amazon. Or, you can use the bottom of a heavy cast iron skillet, like Lodge. Keep pounding the meat until you’ve reached an even 1/4-inch thickness.

Next, season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper; and dredge the chicken in flour, then egg, then the panic mixture. Finally, fry in the heavy skillet until the chicken cooks through and the panko turns crispy and golden brown. And voila! You have yourself the easiest weeknight chicken schnitzel.

“Serve the dish with Watercress-Apple Relish for a bright, peppery counterpoint,” Stewart recommends.

Get the full Chicken Schnitzel with Dill and Sesame recipe at Stewart’s website.

