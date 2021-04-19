Giada’s Crispy Italian Potato Salad Will Be The Star Of Your Spring BBQ

Potato salad is as essential to a good cookout as the grill itself, but we’ve got to be honest – we’re kind of over the mayo-drenched, bland potato salad that too often graces the picnic table. Of course, a classic potato salad can be well-made, too, but sometimes we’re just looking for something a little different. Enter Italian cooking whiz and cookbook author Giada de Laurentiis. She tends to focus on fresh, produce-forward recipes, and her crispy potato salad with arugula, oranges, and gorgonzola is no different.

The star of this dish is crispy roasted baby potatoes. We like using the tri-color baby potatoes you can get at the store, which combine fluffy purple potatoes with creamy, surprisingly sweet red and white new potatoes. They get a nutty flavor when roasted, and the crispy edges are obviously to-die-for.

Rather than coating the potatoes in a thick, cloying mayo, they’re tossed with a salad of orange segments, peppery arugula, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, and toasted walnuts. Then the whole mixture is dressed with a light and tangy champagne vinegar and orange vinaigrette.

De Laurentiis’ mayo-free potato salad recipe is the perfect accompaniment to juicy burgers and sticky barbecued ribs, adding a burst of vibrant, fresh flavors to your meal. It also works well as a vegetarian entree, thanks to the satisfying combo of potatoes, cheese, and veggies, and trust us – any vegetarian will be happy to see something other than grilled meats and beige deli salads on the picnic table.

