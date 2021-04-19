The Best Edible Mother’s Day Gifts At Aldi Under $10

If there’s one thing we love about Mother’s Day, it’s that whether you’re a gifter or a giftee, it gives you the chance to buy some cute and tasty sweet treats. But chocolates, cocktails, and cookies can get pricey if you want to get something more than a basic box of Chips Ahoy! for your mama. That’s where ALDI comes in. They’re sort of like a European-inspired Trader Joe’s, and though their prices are totally reasonable, the quality of their products is through the roof. We had the opportunity to try some of their upcoming edible Mother’s Day gifts, and were truly blown away by just how dreamy, decadent, and delicious they were, especially since every item on this list is less than $10.

Whether you’re buying for a mom, making your own Mother’s Day wishlist, or simply stocking up on fancy li’l treats, you can’t go wrong with these ALDI edible Mother’s Day Gifts.

Aldi Specially Selected Brunch Gift Pack

This selection of mini jam jars includes fun brunch cocktail-inspired flavors like Peach Bellini and Strawberry Mimosa.

Available: Apr. 28

Price: $6.99

Choceur Assorted Chocolates Heart Box

We’re not kidding when we say that this box of chocolates tastes like something you’d get from a gourmet chocolatier, but in reality, it’s just $3.99. We’re not sure how ALDI managed that one, but if you see these at your ALDI, stock up.

Available: Apr. 28

Price: $3.99

Specially Selected Chocolate Truffle Hearts

Everyone loves chocolate, but the heart shape of these truffles make the gift of something sweet even sweeter.

Available: Apr. 28

Price: $3.49

Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box

We’ve never had such a fancy box of cookies before. This gift box features tiny, expertly crafted butter cookies paired with all sorts of yummy extras like hazelnut cream, salted caramel, and dark chocolate.

Available: Apr. 28

Price: $5.99

Emporium Selection Mother’s Day Cheese Collection

There are two varities of Mother’s Day cheese you can get at ALDI this year, but we’re partial to the lovely tulip-shaped Wensleydale Cheese with Strawberry & Prosecco.

Available: Apr. 28

Price: $3.99

Giambellino Peach Bellini

This pre-bottled peach bellini, a mix of peach puree and sparkling wine, has no business tasting so fresh, so juicy, so marvelous. And yet it’s one of the best bellinis we’ve ever had, and it’s just $5.99.

Available: Now!

Price: $5.99

