Martha Stewart Shares a German Chocolate Cake Recipe With a Surprising, Scrumptious Twist

While there are tons of different cake flavors out there, we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for chocolate cake. The classic gooey decadent taste never gets old, but that doesn’t mean we’re not willing to switch things up every once and a while. Of course, when it comes to cakes, there is no bigger master than Martha Stewart. When we’re looking to feel inspired, Stewart’s Cake Perfection is our holy grail recipe book. So when we saw that the chef shared how to make a delicious German Chocolate Bundt cake on her Instagram we immediately began gathering the necessary ingredients so we could try it out for ourselves.

“Greg Makes a German Chocolate Bundt Cake,” Stewart began her caption, she added: “German chocolate cake is defined by its iconic coconut-pecan frosting, but we’ve bucked tradition and tucked it inside. Watch deputy food editor Greg (@brooklyncooks) create this chocolately confection that hides a scrumptious surprise filling inside.”

Everything about this chocolate cake is making our mouths water. From its rich frosting to the surprise coconut filling — we’re looking forward to munching on this cake ASAP. To make this cake, you’ll need a few key ingredients such as cocoa powder and vanilla paste — but the most important tool you need is definitely a sturdy Bundt pan.

Get Martha Stewart’s German Chocolate Bundt Cake recipe.

