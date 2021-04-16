Vitamix Blenders Are $100 Off at Costco Right Now & Your Summer Smoothie Game Will Never Be Stronger

There are some brand-name kitchen items that are pricey, but totally worth the price tag. We’re talking heirloom-quality Le Creuset Dutch ovens, KitchenAid stand mixers that can knead massive batches of even the toughest dough, and sharp knives that make chopping and prepping your meals a breeze. But you can’t overlook blenders. There really is a noticeable difference between a high-speed blender and the cheap models you can pick up at any random store (if you’ve ever choked on a piece of kale in your smoothie, you know what we’re talking about), and the ultimate blender is a Vitamix. They’re pretty pricey, but they’re durable, will last pretty much forever, and make the smoothest blends around, and right now you can get one for $100 off at Costco.

It’s the Vitamix E320 Blender + PCA Package. That means you don’t just get the high-powered blender, but you also get two 20-ounce blender cups and a personal cup adaptor, so you can make smaller batches of your favorite smoothies, soups, and sauces successfully. The cups come with lids, too, so making a smoothie or protein shake is as easy as blending it, putting on the lid, and heading out the door.

Right now, you can get the whole package for just $299.99 both online and in Costco stores, thanks to the $100 off manufacturer’s savings, which is valid through May 9th. Get one for yourself, get one for your mom or dad as their parent’s day gifts, just get one while it’s available for this price! The personal cup adaptor set is usually $99 on its own, so getting $100 off the blender and PCA is basically like getting it for free.

If you’re not a Costco member yet (what are you waiting for? Sign up here!), you can also grab the Vitamix blender and the PCA on Amazon, though they’re sold separately, and will cost more than the Costco deal.

A summer of smoothies, frozen cocktails, fresh gazpacho, and other blended goodies is just a click away.

