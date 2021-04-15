Ina Garten’s Already Working on Her Next Cookbook & We Just Got a Sneak Peek

Does Ina Garten ever sleep? It feels like just yesterday when the queen of comfort food released her latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, and went on what might go down as the best press tour for it (quarantine cocktails, anyone?). Now, the Barefoot Contessa herself is already working hard on her next currently untitled cookbook. And lucky for us all, we’re already getting a sneak peek at we can only imagine will become a must-purchase cookbook.

Garten took to Instagram to take a behind-the-scenes photo of one of the dishes we can only assume will be included in her new cookbook.

“Photoshoot this week for the next cookbook!” she captioned the photo of perfectly charred asparagus stalks generously layered with parmesan cheese, pepper, and a drizzle of lemon juice. “These are the most gorgeous asparagus I’ve ever seen!”

And she isn’t wrong.

The dish reminds us of Garten’s delicious, foolproof Parmesan Roasted Asparagus recipe. For those who haven’t tried it, the recipe calls for about 30 large fresh asparagus that are drizzled with olive oil, sprinkled with salt and pepper, and roasted for about 15 minutes. They’re then sprinkled with parmesan cheese, baked for another minute or so, and then served with lemon wedges. The recipe was originally published in her 2002 cookbook, Barefoot Contessa Family Style. So, does this mean we might see a 20-year anniversary revival or a sequel to the highly reviewed cookbook? Hmm…

Details about the upcoming cookbook are sparse (OK, nonexistent), but as more are revealed by Garten, we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, if you haven’t checked out Garten’s newest published cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, what are you waiting for?

We highly recommend starting with her Fig Jam & Goat Cheese Crostini and working your way up from there. The toast is such an easy, sweet, and savory treat — and perfect for the summer.

