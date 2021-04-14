The TikTok-Famous Dash Waffle Maker Has a Flower-Shaped Version Just in Time for Spring

When it comes to food-related tips, hacks, and tricks — we have a lot to thank TikTok for. The platform introduced us to some seriously genius new food ideas we never would have thought of (yes, we are still making whipped coffee daily). And when there’s a new product that’s gone viral, history has shown it’s best to add to our carts immediately and ask questions later before it’s sold out forever. One of our absolute favorite TikTok finds, of course, is this Dash Mini Waffle Maker. I mean, it makes tiny and adorable waffles, so what’s not to love people?! We’ve been using it for all of our regular brunch days, and since it first went viral there’s been new iterations featuring fun new shapes like hearts for Valentine’s Day or darling bunnies for Easter. And now there’s a new version of the Dash waffle maker you absolutely need on your radar: flowers. Yep, we’re celebrating spring to the fullest extent this year didn’t you know? That means flower-shaped waffles are on the menu from here on to fall. Take a peek at the new shape below:

Dash Flower Mini Waffle Maker

How adorable is this?! Not only do we love the flower design, but that pastel blue color is sure to look so stunning in our kitchen. Yep, we’re already in love.

Most of all, with all the pandemic cooking we’ve been doing as of late, adding a touch of fun to our routine is sure to be a nice change of pace — and a sweet surprise for your kiddos and family!

