Le Creuset Launches New MLB Dutch Ovens for the Ultimate Foodie Baseball Fan

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, Le Creuset has teamed up with Major League Baseball to launch what they describe as the “most exciting lineup in cookware history”: the MLB Signature Series. The limited-edition collection features four Dutch ovens embossed with logos of the most iconic Major League Baseball teams.

Related story Le Creuset 's Massive Factory Sale Just Restocked With More Coveted Products for 70% Off

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Chicago Cubs fans, listen up because Le Creuset and MLB has a Dutch oven for you — in their Marseille Blue hue, which launched in 2012.

Image: Le Creuset. Le Creuset.

Chicago Cubs Dutch Oven $450 Buy now Sign Up

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dutch oven comes in white, while the New York Yankees’ is an indigo blue.

Image: Le Creuset. Le Creuset.

Los Angeles Dodgers Dutch Oven $450 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Le Creuset. Le Creuset.

New York Yankees Dutch Oven $450 Buy now Sign Up

And, finally, the Boston Red Sox Dutch oven boasts a deep cerise.

Image: Le Creuset. Le Creuset.

Boston Red Sox Dutch Oven $450 Buy now Sign Up

At $450 each, all of the new, enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are available in the 7.25-quart size, and all boast embossed lids featuring each team logo and stainless steel knobs.

“I’m excited to introduce the Limited-Edition MLBTM Signature Series to connect our love of cooking and kitchen style with baseball fans across the country,” Christopher Scinto, VP of Marketing for Le Creuset, says in an emailed release. “The undying commitment MLB fans have for their teams is akin to Le Creuset’s passion for food and design. This new collection weaves together two loyal fanbases and allows for the celebration of team spirit from the kitchen to the ballpark.”

Scinto’s right; we, for one, can’t think of a better way to show one’s team spirit from home than with a fresh-out-of-the-oven dip served in your favorite team’s Dutch oven. (Or maybe we’re just really hungry for a good cheese dip right about now.)

The Limited-Edition MLB Signature Series is available for purchase at Le Creuset Signature Stores, Le Creuset Outlets, LeCreuset.com, LeCreuset.ca and select retail partners.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: