This Giada De Laurentiis Pasta Recipe Is as Close to No-Cook as It Gets

Look, we’ve all been there. After a long day at work, the last thing you want to think about is, “What should I make for dinner?” It’s the dreaded question that haunts weeknights. Giada De Laurentiis has a ton of amazing Italian recipes that are simple and fast and perfect for that mid-week slump. Our favorites include her lemon risotto with shrimp, chicken milanese, and her Italian sheet pan chicken. But we have a new dish we want to add to our list to try: De Laurentiis’ marinated cherry tomato pasta. It’s seriously so simple and the only cooking involved is boiling the pasta. Now that’s what we’re talking about!

De Laurentiis took to @thegiadzy Instagram account to share her creation, writing, “The only thing you need to cook in this recipe are the noodles! Toss them with marinated cherry tomatoes, shallots and garlic, top with Parm and basil, and bam – a super fresh, vibrant and easy dinner. (Makes fab leftovers, too!)”

A meal that easy that’s even good the next day? Yeah, we need to try this one out for ourselves ASAP. Plus, if you meal-prep this one by making the marinated cherry tomatoes ahead of time, all you’ll have to do to get dinner ready, cooking-wise, is boil the pasta. That’ll easily make your cook time less than 20 minutes — and homemade weeknight pasta dinners don’t get much faster than that!

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Marinated Cherry Tomato Pasta Recipe.

