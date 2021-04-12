You Can Make Martha Stewart’s Gorgeous Rhubarb & Strawberry Tart With Just 6 Ingredients

Spring is rhubarb season, and if you love it like we do, you’ll want to pay attention to this latest dessert recipe shared by Martha Stewart. The queen of all things kitchen and home has shared some amazing dessert recipes lately, from lime coconut cream pie jars, citrus coffee cake, and hummingbird cake. But it’s this latest creation that has us planning our next trip to the farmers market: Martha Stewart’s rhubarb & strawberry tart. Oh my goodness, this looks amazing! And best of all — I mean, besides that gorgeous red color, golden crust, and tart-berry goodness? — it only requires six ingredients.

Stewart took to Instagram to share the creation with followers, writing, “Who’s ready for spring desserts? 🙋🏻‍♀️ You can prepare the dough for this rhubarb and strawberry tart in advance and store it in the refrigerator overnight. Then all you need to do is stir together fresh rhubarb and strawberries, sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice in a large bowl and fill the tart shell. Once it’s baked, everyone will fall head over heels for the jammy, bright pink filling and fresh flavor.”

Here’s a tip: Sub in a pre-made tart shell, and that comes out to just six ingredients! If you’re like us and enjoy speeding up the baking process we recommend doing that. It could be fun to use mini tart shells, as they would be the perfect size for kids and single servings.

If you love rhubarb pie, then you’re sure to love this.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Rhubarb and Strawberry Tart Recipe.

