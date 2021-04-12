Jamie Oliver’s New Cookbook Is All About Cooking For Guests In a Post-Pandemic World

There are a lot of things we’ve missed over the past year, but perhaps nothing has hit us so hard as not being able to cook for and share meals with our friends, family, and loved ones. So now that more and more people are getting vaccinated, and it seems like there really is a light at the end of the tunnel, we can’t stop dreaming of all of the holiday get-togethers, dinner parties, brunches, and other meals we’ll get to share soon. Jamie Oliver has been feeling the urge to share food with those he loves too, so his next cookbook is based around meals you can cook for a crowd of guests.

Together: Memorable Meals, Made Easy by Jamie Oliver is a cookbook that’s all about making delicious food for a crowd, but the recipes aren’t so complicated that you wind up stuck in the kitchen all day instead of hanging out with everyone you invited over. There are 130 individual recipes in the book, but what makes it unique is that each recipe focuses on the menu for one meal. That will help you plan your gatherings and feasts ahead of time, so you don’t have to stress over what you’re going to make for those special occassions.

There’s also a big emphasis on making elements of these meals ahead of time, so that you don’t have to do all of the cooking the day of. Instead, you can prep things beforehand, giving you more time to spend eating, laughing, and drinking with everyone.

Together: Memorable Meals, Made Easy is available for pre-order now. It comes out just before Thanksgiving, which will give you plenty of time to plan out all of your holiday feasts and get-togethers without stress. From curry night to seasonal dinners, Oliver’s new book has it all.

