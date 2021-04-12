Aplenty Is Amazon’s Newest Food Brand & The Snacks Are Under $3

A lot has changed about how we grocery shop over the past year, and these days, we’re just as likely to order groceries online as we are to head to the store in person. Thankfully, for those days when a trip to the store just isn’t in the cards, you can find pretty much anything you need on Amazon Fresh. They offer all of the basics, but what we’re really excited about is Aplenty, Amazon’s new, affordable snack brand that just launched. Everything is under $3, and they’ve got just what you need for your next movie night or charcuterie plate.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis' Simple Chicken Milanese Is a Dinner Winner

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If your pantry or snack cupboard is looking a little bare, never fear. Just stock up on these Aplenty snacks through Amazon Fresh, and your munchies will be satisfied.

Aplenty Cheese Pizza Pita Mini Crackers

Courtesy of Amazon.

Crunchy, toasted mini pita crackers are always a favorite snack, but add in some pizza flavor and you’ve got a true hit on your hands.

Aplenty Cheese Pizza Pita Mini Crackers 2.19 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Aplenty Parmesan and Garlic Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Courtesy of Amazon.

No offense to regular potato chips, but we can probably all agree that nothing beats the satisfying crunch of a kettle-cooked spud. These ones are flavored with Parmesan and garlic, for a super-savory snack attack blast that’ll keep you reaching into the bag for “just one more.”

Aplenty Parmesan and Garlic Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 2.09 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Aplenty Salted Caramel Chip Mini Cookies

Courtesy of Amazon.

You can tell when a storebought cookie is made with bland oils and artificial sweeteners. But these crispy Salted Caramel Chip mini cookies are bursting with real butter flavor and are sweetened with real sugar, so each bite tastes practically homemade.

Aplenty Salted Caramel Chip Mini Cookies 2.39 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Aplenty Olive and Rosemary Pita Chips

Courtesy of Amazon.

Twice-baked for an epic crunch and flavored with Mediterranean-inspired rosemary and olives, these pita chips are just as at home on a fancy platter with homemade hummus as they are eaten straight out of the bag.

Aplenty Olive and Rosemary Pita Chips 2.39 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Aplenty Cracked Pepper Flatbread Crackers

Courtesy of Amazon.

We’ve been surprised before at how expensive simple flatbread crackers can be, but Amazon’s Aplenty cracked black pepper crackers are just $2.79. They’re an ideal accompaniment to cheese plates, adding a bit of spice and crunch without being overwhelming.

Aplenty Cracked Pepper Flatbread Crackers 2.79 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here

