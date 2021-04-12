Martha Stewart’s Coffee Cake Has a Citrusy Twist That’s Perfect For Spring

Is it just me, or do you also add citrusy fruits to all of your desserts in the summer? There is just something about that tanginess that screams bright sunshine. If there is anyone we go to for all of our baking needs, it’s Martha Stewart. Some of our favorite desserts are her recipes like the lime coconut cream-pie jars, lemon squares, and black and pink grapefruit cookies but it’s her latest coffee cake recipe that really has our mouths watering today and it’s all thanks to one citrusy ingredient: Meyer lemons.

Martha Stewart shared this recipe with followers writing, “Perk up your mornings with a sweet, crumbly coffee cake. Sliced Meyer lemons are baked into the batter of this cake for an unexpected tart flavor in each bite. If that’s not enough, we’ve incorporated Meyer lemon juice into the glaze as well.”

Talk about summer inside of a cake. We think it’s pretty cool that sliced lemons are inside of this one. The glaze is seriously delicious as well (and super simple). It’s just confectioners sugar and Meyer lemon juice. Overall, this cake is a little complex and could take you a couple of hours to make. It’s definitely a labor of love, but it’s so worth it. We know the little ones will enjoy a slice of this, it could be a fun one to make for their birthdays too!

If you’re craving a citrusy dessert, then you’ve got to try this one out for yourself. As soon as you take that first flavorful bite, you’ll see why it’s worth setting aside a couple of hours to bake it. There is no doubt this bright creation will bring smiles to all of your family’s faces.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Meyers Lemon Coffee Cake Recipe here.

