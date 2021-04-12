Giada De Laurentiis’ Bruschetta Appetizer Features This Sweet Summer Fruit

Look, we’ve all been there. Your friend is throwing a small get-together and you’re in charge of the appetizer. If you’re like me, then you wait until the last minute and end up having to scramble something together that looks decently presentable. Giada de Laurentiis has some amazing appetizers, some of our favorites include her orange and grapefruit pasta salad, parmesan broccoli salad, and jam crostata but it’s her latest appetizer that really has our mouths watering. If you’re looking for a summer starter that is as tasty as it looks, then look no further than her mozzarella and strawberry bruschetta.

De Laurentiis took to her @thegiadzy Instagram account to share the delicious creation, writing, “This bright and springy appetizer stars cherry tomatoes, seasonal strawberries and fresh mozzarella 🍓🍓🍓 pairs perfectly with some sparkling rosé.”

We know this is will be the star of any summer get-together you’ve got coming up. No more scrambling for the perfect recipe, this one has it all. It’s sweet, it’s salty, it’s crunch, and oh, so delicious. The best part is that this can be whipped up in less than 30 minutes. Yes, you heard us right. It’s also listed as a beginner-level recipe on her website, so if you’re looking for something totally foolproof, this is great.

Seriously, try this recipe out for yourself. You will not be disappointed as it is packed with flavor. After the first bite, you’ll see why we are loving it for this warm weather. It’s going to be our star appetizer this summer.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Mozzarella and Strawberry Bruschetta Recipe.

