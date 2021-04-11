With the rise of Proffee — otherwise known as protein coffee — on TikTok, there’s been a noticeable uptick of people adding other nutritional boosts to their morning beverage. From protein shakes to collagen creamer and powders — your average cup of joe is in need of an upgrade. Of the more popular collagen powders on the platform is Vital Proteins. So many people on Tiktok love adding in Vital Proteins’ unflavored Collagen Peptides to their smoothies and coffee and now the brand has dropped a new tasty flavor sold exclusively at Costco: chocolate.

Popular Costco fan account @costcobuys shared the finds on Instagram, “@VitalProteins’ NEW Chocolate Collagen Peptides is available now at all Costco warehouses nationwide for only $29.99! 🙌🏻 .” They continued, “With only five ingredients including 20g of Collagen Peptides from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine and no added sugar, this is a deliciously sweet & clean upgrade to your wellness routine! Collagen is really great for supporting hair, nails, joints, skin elasticity, and helping to keep a youthful appearance!** 😁.”

This new chocolate is sure to bring such a tasty kick to our usual smoothies. Not to mention, the added flavor boost from the cocoa powder will basically make our coffee taste like a delicious mocha.

Costco members can snag this new flavor for just $29.99 in stores or online. And if you’re not a member you can still purchase other options from Vital Proteins directly on their website.

