Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Roasted Chicken is Perfect For Sunday Night Dinner

During the week — especially after a long day of work — we’re usually not too picky when it comes to what we’ll be eating for dinner. The easier it is to prepare, the better for us. But when the weekend comes along, we’re typically willing to put in a bit more effort if it means having a soul-satisfying meal. And Martha Stewart just shared a hearty roasted chicken recipe on Instagram you’ll definitely be wanting to try for Sunday night dinner with your loved ones. Best of all, it only requires one pot to make, which means your clean-up will be the easy process we love.

Related story Martha Stewart Just Mixed Two Favorite Breakfast Flavors & Made The Ideal Morning Snack

“This simple one-pan dinner of roasted chicken, shallots, and cherry tomatoes gets a French upgrade with a splash of Pernod, an anise-flavored liqueur,” Stewart began her IG caption, she added: “The combination creates a saucy, aromatic entrée that’s perfect for serving over pasta or polenta.” TBH, we’re willing to bet that the chicken roast is just as incredible as the presentation of Stewart’s dish looks.

The chef’s recipe packs a ton of flavor with the chicken thighs, Pernod, fennel seeds, and fresh basil leaves. Sunday nights are our deal to decompress before we head back to work the following day, and this delectable meal is the comfort food we all deserve.

And once you’re done enjoying Stewart’s recipe, you’ll be more than happy to only have one pot to wash, leaving you with the rest of the night to sit back and relax.

Get Martha Stewart’s Easy Chicken Thighs with Cherry Tomatoes and Pernod recipe.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: