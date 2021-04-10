When it comes to our regular breakfast foods, we like mixing things up every once in a while. Somedays we’ll go for a tasty bagel concoction or a muffin. Of course, when we’re feeling a bit more up for the challenge, we turn to a recipe from the cooking queen, Martha Stewart. The chef is a total pro at making stellar baked goods and trust us when we say you’re going to want to try her latest recipe ASAP. Mixing together our two favorite treats — snickerdoodles and coffee cake — Stewart has created delectable Snickerdoodle Crumb Bars. Yep, we haven’t even tried it ourselves but it’s already our new favorite.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis’ Risotto Is The Easy Weeknight Meal You’ve Been Searching For

“When snickerdoodles and coffee cake combine forces in these super moist bars, the sweet spicy flavor is out of this world. A crumbly, buttery cinnamon streusel gets layered in the middle of the bars, then sprinkled on top of the batter along with a cinnamon-sugar blend,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

TBH, this hybrid of coffee cake and a snickerdoodle cookie is the recipe we didn’t know we needed in our lives. The crumbly streusel and crunchy cinnamon sugar are sure to make for a mega satisfying bite. Best of all, all the ingredients you’ll use you’re likely to already have in your pantry — which means you can make and store for a quick breakfast bite, midday snack, or even dessert.

We have a strong feeling that after making these we won’t ever look at regular snickerdoodle cookies and coffee cake the same — and we’re totally fine with that.

Get Martha Stewart’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Bars recipe online.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: