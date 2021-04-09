Giada De Laurentiis’ Risotto Is The Easy Weeknight Meal You’ve Been Searching For

We’ll be honest, sometimes after a long busy day of work, all we want to do is sit back and relax for the rest of the night. Unfortunately, we have to eat somehow and if you have the lucky task of cooking for your kiddos you know that sooner or later you’re going to have to make your way to the kitchen and prepare a meal. On these days, we’re not necessarily looking for perfection or a 5-star gourmet meal — and the quicker we can get in and out of the kitchen, the better. Looking for a new one-pot dish to add to your list of go-to recipes? Giada de Laurentiis has got you covered with her creamy Lemon Risotto with Shrimp.

“Don’t let risotto intimidate you – as a matter of fact, we consider it an easy (and so, so delicious) weeknight meal,” De Laurentiis’ @thegiadzy account wrote. Sure, making the perfect hearty dish of risotto might seem like a challenge, but with De Laurentiis’ tips, you’re sure to be a pro in no time.

Best of all, the chef’s recipe can be prepped and served in less than an hour, which is a huge plus for us. To give this recipe the flavorful kick it warrants, a couple of ingredients you’ll need are dry white wine, low-sodium chicken broth, and fresh lemon juice. And if you thought comfort food was strictly a wintertime concept, you’d be wrong because this risotto hits all the notes to leave you completely satisfied any time of the year.

Get Giada de Laurentiis Lemon Risotto with Shrimp recipe.

