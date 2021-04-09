This Genius TikTok Food Hack Will Transform the Way You Reheat Rice

We were today-years-old when we learned how to reheat rice in the microwave — with an ice cube. That’s right, gone are the days when we merely dropped a couple dollops of cold, cooked rice into a microwave-safe bowl and zapped it for one minute. Nope, now we’ll forever top the rice with an ice cube, and we have TikToker Nurse Tara (officialtiktoknurse) to thank.

“So, I was warming up rice, and my mom goes, ‘What are you doing?'” Nurse Tara starts her now-viral TikTok food hack video. “She goes, ‘When you warm up the rice, stick an ice cube on top. The ice cube won’t melt, and it’ll steam and reheat the rice.'”

Um, what?

So, we gave it a whirl, and it actually works.

“I had no idea that ice doesn’t melt in the microwave,” Tara said in the video — and same.

And there you have it folks, the ultimate rice-reheating life hack.

Of course, there are other foolproof ways to reheat rice. Instead of ice, Taste of Home recommends adding a tablespoon of broth or water for every cup of rice. Then, cover the bowl or container with a lid or a damp kitchen towel, which should help keep the steam trapped and, therefore, keep the rice moist.

You could also reheat rice on the stovetop. The Mom 100 blog recommends adding about two tablespoons per cup of rice and heating it over medium low heat, stirring frequently until it’s hot throughout.

For now, though, we’ll stick to the ice cube method. It’s easier, quicker, and, well, cooler.

Thanks for the assist, TikTok.

