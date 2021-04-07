Costco Has a Sale On These TikTok-Favorite Protein Shakes & We’re Rushing to Grab a Pack

Tiktok has taught us a thing or two when it comes to genius food ideas. We all remember the excitement when whipped coffee (also known as dalgona coffee) went viral on TikTok, and the social media app’s latest coffee trend of mixing a protein shake into your cup of joe is yet another tasty food hack we love. Protein coffee, or #proffee, took the platform by a storm for the tasty, nutritious kick it adds to our daily coffee — and for being a surprisingly simple alternative to the more complicated coffee concoctions that the app has highlighted. Most TikTok users opted to use Premier Protein for their proffee and if you have yet to try the coffee trend for yourself (or if you’re in need of a protein mixer restock), you’re in luck because Costco is selling an 18-pack of Premier Protein — and it’s on sale for a limited time.

Costco fan account @costcodeals alerted followers to the sale on Instagram, writing: “Satisfy your cravings for both nutrition and great taste with @PremierProtein. Premier Protein’s 30g Protein Shakes come in an 18-pack and is right now on sale for $5 off from 4/5-5/2!”

It’s easy to see why so many users chose Premier Protein as their go-to for protein shakes and #proffee with the wide range of flavors the brand has available.

Costco’s deal is better than many of the other options we’ve seen online. Right now, Costco members can get $5 off the Premier Protein 18-pack in stores and online for a limited time. And if you’re not a member you can also shop the shakes on Amazon.

