Martha Stewart Shared An Elevated Version of a Chocolate-Caramel Tart & It Looks So Good

With the intensity of pandemic cooking came our love of whipping up indulgent treats. From baked goods to other sweet desserts, there’s been no better time to experiment than now. Of course, when we’re looking to feel inspired there’s one all-star chef we regularly turn to, Martha Stewart. Stewart has earned her reputation for creating exciting recipes that make us want to try them out ASAP. And the chef just shared another sweet dish that seriously made our hearts skip a beat: Candied-Orange Chocolate-Caramel Tart. The name alone is enough to pull practically anyone in, but check it out for yourselves below and most of — prepare for a total drool-worthy picture.

“This knockout is a paean to the legendary chocolate-caramel tart created by the equally legendary pastry chef Claudia Fleming,” Stewart captioned her Instagram post. She continued, “The crust is built with crushed chocolate wafers, then topped with caramel flavored with the syrup left from candying orange peel. A thick stratum of chocolate ganache follows, and sprinklings of the candied zest and fleur de sel glimmer on top like encrusted jewels.”

Every word in that caption resulted in a triumphant “yes!” in our minds for sounded oh so delicious. Plus, we’re still not over the fact that this chocolate tart has the perfect citrus twist. Sure, this might be a much more involved recipe than you bargained for but anything from the chef is worth trying out ourselves.

Get Martha Stewart’s Candied-Orange Chocolate-Caramel Tart recipe online or in the April edition of Martha Stewart Living.

