Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple Chicken Milanese Is a Dinner Winner

Chicken is affordable, versatile, and pretty much everyone in the family will eat it, so suffice to say we are always looking for exciting new chicken recipes to try. We’ve stir-fried and sauteed, baked and broiled, and then Giada De Laurentiis came along with an easy Italian chicken recipe that kind of blew our minds. That’s not because it’s a complicated recipe, by any means. Instead, her easy chicken Milanese reminds us that sometimes, simple is best, even when it comes to a mainstay like chicken breasts.

As the name implies, chicken Milanese is a dish from Milan, Italy. It’s both hearty and fresh-tasting, and De Laurentiis’ accompanying sauce is bursting with flavor.

To make chicken Milanese, you simply dredge pounded chicken breast filets in flour, egg, and a coating of bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and herbs. The chicken is pan-fried in your trustiest skillet (we love cast iron) in vegetable oil until golden brown and crispy on the outside, the cheese in the crust becoming nutty and rich as it toasts.

When the chicken is done you remove it from the pan, then start your sauce in the same skillet. Sweet fennel is sauteed in olive oil until softened, then ripe cherry tomatoes and fragrant garlic and thyme are added to the mix to make a sauce. Stir in some luscious mascarpone cheese right before serving to make the sauce creamy. It adds the perfect amount of richness to the meal.

When you’re done cooking, you’ve got a platter of crispy chicken filets that are juicy inside, topped with a vibrant fennel, tomato, and mascarpone sauce. It’s not trying to hide the chicken – it’s celebrating it with a simple but flavorful preparation that even beginners can pull off. Pair with your favorite pasta if you’re looking for a heartier meal, or with a peppery green salad to keep things light. Either way, this is one chicken recipe you’ll want to add to your menu pronto.

