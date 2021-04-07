This Award-Winning Baking Bible Is On Sale at Costco

A lot of people say that cooking isn’t as hard as baking, and we’re somewhat inclined to believe them. But it’s also just that most of us start out cooking savory dishes because that’s what we need to do to feed ourselves three times a day, so we learn the basics a lot earlier. When it comes to baking, there are a lot of finer points that can make or break a recipe, and they aren’t always things you can learn from experience. That’s why this trusted cookbook from King Arthur Flour, which is currently on sale at Costco, is such a must-have. If you’ve got questions about how to make consistently fluffy cinnamon rolls or a crusty loaf of country white bread, then this is the book you’re looking for.

The King Arthur Baking Company’s book, The All-Purpose Baker’s Companion, is a James Beard Book Award winner, and for good reason. It contains more than 450 baking recipes for beginners through experts, each one laid out with clear step-by-step instructions. You’ll also find helpful illustrations, sidebars with baking tips, troubleshooting advice, tips on ingredient substitutions, and more. It’s a comprehensive manual that covers everything from cookie making to bread baking, and it makes a great gift (especially when paired with some King Arthur Flour ingredients!).

Currently, The All-Purpose Baker’s Companion is only available in-store at Costco, not on their website. However, you can also get a copy on Amazon.

Even reknowned bakers like cookie expert Dori Greenspan, Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi, and pastry wizard Joanne Chang are fans of this cookbook, and it’s easy to see why. We’ve often relied on KAF’s website when we’re trying a new recipe for the first time, but having a copy of their fool-proof instructions that we can keep in the kitchen is even better. Grab your Costco card (or sign up for a membership here) and keep your eyes peeled for this must-have baker’s cookbook the next time you’re at the store.

