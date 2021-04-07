This Fan-Favorite Costco Bakery Item Is On Sale for a Limited Time

There is one section of Costco I always make sure to hit, no matter how short my trip; the bakery section. I always manage to find something new to try and will, of course, pick up my favorites like their strawberry-filled brioche, giant chocolate brownie, and (last, but certainly not least) their cinnamon rolls. If you love chocolate then you’ve probably already heard of their famous tuxedo cake. It’s seriously divine and it’s actually on sale right now.

The popular Instagram account @costcobuys shared the find, writing, “Costco’s heavenly tuxedo chocolate mousse cake is $2 off through 4/11! 🤤 This is one of my favs, especially when it’s only $13.99! 😉”

We love a deal, especially when it’s on a dessert we know the whole family would love. It’s perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or any day when you just feel like being a little fancy. Costco goers are also huge fans of this cake and they took to the comment section to share their excitement for this deal. One wrote, “Had this for Easter and it was awesome. Everyone raved about it.” Another shared, “Had this last night with fresh raspberries!! Sooooo yum!!!” With reviews like that, how can you not try it?

Run, don’t walk, to your local Costco to pick this up. We have a feeling it’s going to sell out fast due to its price drop. Your whole family will thank you, as soon as they take that first bite.

