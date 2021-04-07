11 Martha Stewart Recipes That Are Perfect for Spring

Martha Stewart isn’t just an accomplished cook. She’s also famous for her gardening and farming skills, so when it comes to recipes that are bursting with seasonal produce, we know we can always count on her. Spring is one of our favorite times of year for cooking. After a long winter of sweet potato, squash, and kale, it’s time for asparagus, peas, rhubarb, and more of our favorite ingredients. These fresh recipes will help you thaw after the cold season, and there’s still plenty of comfort to be found too for those chilly spring nights.

Grilled Asparagus with Caper-Cornichon Vinaigrette

This platter of grilled asparagus and hard-boiled eggs is paired with a tangy cornichon and caper vinaigrette in an ode to the French sauce gribiche.

Potato Crusted Herb Quiche

There’s something about spring that just calls for fresh herbs and eggs. This potato-crusted quiche pairs those ingredients in a brunch dish you’ll want to keep eating all season long.

Slow-Roasted Salmon Salad with Barley and Golden Beets

Tender golden beets add an earthy sweetness to this salad made from succulent roasted salmon and herbed barley.

Creamy Asparagus Chicken

Juicy chicken braised in a white wine sauce is paired with spring asparagus and baby potatoes in this yummy dinner recipe. A dash of cream and some fresh dill round things out.

Quick Carrots and Snap Peas with Lemony Mustard Dressing

Sweet spring snap peas and farmer’s market fresh carrots are dressed in a lemony mustard vinaigrette to make this seasonal side dish, which comes together in less than 30 minutes.

Rhubarb-Raspberry Cheesecake Squares

Tangy, sweet, and creamy, this rhubarb-raspberry cheesecake is baked in a 9×13 pan and doesn’t require a water bath, meaning it’s a handy dessert recipe to keep in your back pocket for family gatherings.

Cheesy Asparagus Pasta

Think of this three-cheese asparaugus pasta bake as spring’s answer to the mac and cheese you survived on all winter.

Poached Chicken Sandwiches with Peas and Radishes

Sandwiches made with tender poached chicken and a pea, almond, and ricotta spread are topped with fresh peas, radishes, and mint for the ultimate spring brunch.

Orange-and-Poppy-Seed Sheet Cake

Fluffy orange-scented cake enriched with sour cream and topped with a poppyseed icing is just what we want to snack on while sipping tall glasses of iced tea this spring.

Steamed Carrots with Lemon and Sea Salt

Beautiful rainbow carrots are the star of this simple dish. Steam them to preserve their color, then drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt to bring out all of their sweet splendor.

One-Pot Penne with Shrimp, Feta, and Spring Vegetables

We love a one-pot meal for any season. This one pairs penne with shrimp, feta, and spring veggies like asparagus and snow peas for a fresh and vibrant meal with minimal cleanup.

