Nordstrom’s Selling a Super Affordable Tabletop ICEE Machine & Your Summer Won’t Be Complete Without It

Ready for a little dose of childhood nostalgia? While perusing Nordstrom’s site for their latest summer must-haves (including the chicest beach towels we’ve ever seen), we discovered one seriously unexpected surprise we never knew we needed. Just in time for warm weather, they’re selling a tabletop ICEE machine so you can make your favorite convenience store treat right in your own kitchen. And the price is actually super affordable—it’s just $115!

Considering ice cream and other summer treats can easily run $5 a person, this machine will pay for itself in no time during those sweltering hot summer days. This compact version of the machine will fit nicely on your kitchen countertops, and it whips up slushies in just a few minutes.

To use it, all you need to do is combine water and ice with the syrups (which you can also buy at Nordstrom for $18 a pack), put them in the blender, and voila: you’ve got an ICEE just like the ones you buy at the store.

Between the next-level Funboy pool floats and stylish inflatable pools we spotted at Nordstrom, this summer is going to be the best yet!

