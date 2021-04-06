Martha Stewart’s Citrusy Pie Is the Perfect Summer Treat To Make With Your Kids

When the kids are out of school, finding fun summer activities to occupy them with that don’t involve screens can be difficult. My go-to with little ones is baking. They love helping out in the kitchen, especially when it involves making a sweet treat. Martha Stewart has some amazing recipes. Some of our favorite desserts include her hummingbird cake, black and pink grapefruit cookies, and lemon squares but her latest creation is citrusy and perfect for the warm weather. It’s a lime, coconut creme pie that you can assemble into mini jars with your kids. How cute is that?

Stewart took to her Instagram account to share the delicious creation, writing, “These individual cream “pies” get their silkiness from coconut milk and a zesty lift from limes. They’re also fun to make, especially if you have kids who love spooning stuff into containers.” I don’t know about you, but we have a feeling that the jar element is going to be so fun for your children. If you don’t have the proper size jars, check out these Weck jars, they’re the perfect size for all your mini baking needs.

These are pretty simple to make, Stewart shared that you just “bake the graham-cracker crust and divide it into mini jars, add a tier of custard and another of whipped cream, and finish with toasted coconut flakes and more zest.” Doesn’t that sound divine? The custard is made up of some of our favorite summer ingredients like coconut milk, fresh coconut, lime juice, and lime zest. It’s everything we could want and more on a hot summer day. Although this one only takes 20 minutes to prep it has to cool for a minimum of 1.5 hours so make sure to do this with enough time to let it sit in the fridge.

This is such a fun family recipe to make and we know your kids will love being the sous-chef for this delicious recipe. Who wouldn’t want a citrusy treat after playing outside with their friends?

Check out Martha Stewart’s Lime Coconut Cream-Pie Jars Recipe.

