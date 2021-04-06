TikTokers Are Putting a Flavorful New Twist on Mozzarella Sticks & the Result Could Not Be More Delicious

What’s gooey on the inside and crunchy on the outside? I’ll give you a hint: it’s a crowd favorite appetizer. Mozzarella sticks are the delicious, salty snack we all crave every now and again. We love a food hack and we’ve seen TikTok blow us away before with its food hacks before (remember the delicious wrap trick?) but the latest viral recipe is one we had to share because it uses a very interesting ingredient. It’s a spin on mozzarella sticks that uses Babybel cheese and Doritos.

TikTok user @sweetportfolio shared the creation with followers and it went viral for a good reason. I mean come on, who wouldn’t want some melted cheese wrapped in crushed Doritos.

It’s also super easy to make. First, unwrap your Babybel cheese, crush up some Doritos, scramble an egg, and pour some flour into a bowl. Dip the Babybel in this order: flour, egg, Dorito, egg, Dorito (yes, she double crusts that delicious cheese). Pop it in the air fryer with some cooking oil and let it cool before eating. Talk about a delicious snack. The best part is you can try this crushing any of your favorite chips. This TikTok user has done it with Funyuns and sour cream and onion chips. We can only imagine what kind of innovative creations you guys could come up with. This could be a fun one to make with your kids on the weekend. We have a feeling they’d love the taste of this.

Try this one out for yourself and see why everyone is loving it on TikTok. We are running to our air fryers now to test this one out ourselves.

